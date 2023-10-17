ecobee’s new Smart Doorbell Camera has a 180-degree field of view

Toronto-based ecobee has unveiled its first Smart Doorbell Camera (wired), a device that promises to deliver unparalleled security and convenience for homeowners.

The Smart Doorbell Camera boasts an impressive vertical field of view, low-light vision, radar sensing, and integration with ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium.

The Smart Doorbell Camera is designed to see what others can’t, according to ecobee founder & CEO Stuart Lombard. According to Lombard, the doorbell camera is “one that could see what others can’t–like visitors from head-to-toe and packages right up against your door–even in extreme weather. Our new Smart Doorbell Camera gives homeowners the full picture with crystal clear vision, day or night.”

The Smart Doorbell Camera has a 175-degree vertical field of view, allowing you to see more of what’s happening outside your door, in addition to 1080p HD video, ensuring a clear and crisp image. For reference, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has a 150-degree field of view, while the Nest Doorbell (battery) has a 145-degree field of view. The Arlo Video doorbell is the only other video doorbell I could find with a 180-degree field of view.

The device also works well with other ecobee smart home products, including the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, allowing users to view a live stream of the camera on the thermostat’s screen.

Further, according to ecobee, the Smart Doorbell Camera is built to last with high-quality materials, such as a machined-glass front and an aluminum alloy back casing. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -25°C to 45°C.

The device also works with ecobee’s Smart Security service, which offers additional features for subscribers. With a Standard or Complete plan, users can access video clips of motion, people, and package deliveries for 30 days. They can also receive notifications with real-time images on their smartphone or Apple Watch, and activate a siren to scare off intruders if needed.

The device can be controlled via Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Support for Google Assistant is coming soon.

The Smart Doorbell Camera is available on ecobee.com, and online through select retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, for $219.99. It will also be available in-store at Best Buy locations across Canada beginning October 22nd.

Image credit: ecobee

Source: ecobee