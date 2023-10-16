Shaw customer notified of $4/month price hike on Fibre+ Gig plan

Rogers is implementing a price hike on internet services for some Shaw customers.

According to iPhone in Canada, a customer was notified through their October statement that their $125/month Fibre+ Gig plan will increase by $4/month on January 10th, 2024.

The publication says the billing statement points to the CRTC’s Internet Code for the price hike. A price change won’t apply to the rest of the customer’s services. This customer pays $10/month to rent the Ignite Wi-Fi Gateway (Gen 2) modem. They also have $40/month in credits through two separate promotions.

Shaw launched its Fibre+ Gig plan in May 2020. Customers signing up for Shaw’s two-year ValuePlan paid $115/month. Under the plan, customers paid the same amount for two years and also received a $10/month discount, which is one of the credits included in the billing statement noting the $4/month price hike.

Rogers took over Shaw earlier this year in a $26-billion merger. In order to get federal approval, Rogers agreed that it wouldn’t increase the price Shaw Mobile customers paid for five years. The company did not commit to a price freeze for other Shaw services.

While most of the company’s mobile business was through Freedom Mobile, which Vidéotron acquired, Rogers acquired 450,000 Shaw Mobile customers who bundled mobile services with cable and internet.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for more details. As iPhone in Canada, Shaw customers should check their October statements to see if a price hike applies to them.

