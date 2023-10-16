Pixel 8 Pro users notice their text turning pink

Some Pixel 8 Pro users have noticed an issue with the always-on display that causes text to look red, pink and yellow. Many users have reported on Reddit that the text is showing up on the always-on display.

Some users are reporting that it’s not affecting the whole display, as some note that it’s only on the side or top, or both sides, but the middle is fine. Some users noticed that this happens usually in low light or when the screen goes into a low refresh rate mode

9to5Google reports that this is happening to both those using the stable software release, but it’s also happening to those on the Android 14 QPR1 Beta.

It’s currently unclear if this is a hardware or software issue.

Source: 9to5Google, Reddit (2)