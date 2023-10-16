New iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini might be revealed later this week

It looks like, despite earlier rumours indicating otherwise, Apple might reveal new iPads before the new year.

9to5Mac says it has corroborated a rumour from Supercharged regarding Apple announcing hardware refreshes for the base iPad, the iPad Air and the iPad mini. Bloomberg’s often reliable Mark Gurman sort of backs up this report, stating that he doesn’t “believe updates of any significance are imminent” regarding Apple’s lower-end iPads but doesn’t write off the possibility of a minor refresh.

He goes on to say that new iPad Pro models with revamped designs, OLED screens and faster chips are coming next year.

9to5Mac says Apple’s iPad Air and iPad mini will feature the M2 and A16 Bionic chip, respectively. On the other hand, the base-level iPad will likely be bumped up to the A15 or A16 chip (it currently features the A14). Apple is expected to reveal this spec bump via a press release.

In other Apple-related news, Gurman says Apple’s refreshed M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air won’t arrive until 2024.

Source: Supercharged, 9to5Mac