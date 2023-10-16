Intel launches 14th Gen processors with up to 24 Cores, 32 Threads, and 6 GHz speeds

Intel has announced the launch of its new 14th-generation desktop processor family, which includes six new unlocked processors.

The new processors, which have been leaked in the past, are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture, which combines high-performance cores (P-cores) and efficiency cores (E-cores) to deliver the best of both worlds for gaming and productivity.

The flagship processor of the new family is the Intel Core i9-14900K, which Intel claims is the world’s fastest desktop processor with 6 GHz speeds right out of the box. The processor also features 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as gaming, streaming, and video editing. It’s worth noting that the i9-14900K’s predecessor, the i9-13900K, also featured 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores, with 5.8 GHz and the same 32 threads.

Introducing Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors, which deliver …

The world’s fastest desktop frequencies.

The world’s best desktop experience for enthusiasts.

Unparalleled overclocking for incredible performance. Learn more. https://t.co/Da1jARTJ2s pic.twitter.com/3aCwQ2RsLA — Intel News (@intelnews) October 16, 2023

The Intel Core i7-14700K, on the other hand, is another notable upgrade over its predecessor, the i7-13700K. The new processor boasts 20 cores, eight performance, and 12 efficiency threads thanks to four more E-cores compared to the previous generation. The processor also supports DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, enabling faster data transfer and higher bandwidth.

Intel says the new processors come with enhanced overclocking features, such as the new AI Assist feature in Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU), which allows users to easily optimize their system performance with one click. Additionally, the new processors are compatible with existing 600/700-series motherboards, making it easy for users to upgrade their systems without having to buy new motherboards.

According to Intel, the 14th-gen processors offer faster clock speeds, better gaming performance, and best-in-class connectivity, resulting in “the world’s best desktop experience.”

The new Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors will be available starting October 17th. For more information, visit Intel’s website.

Image credit: Intel

Source: Intel