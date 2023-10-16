Minecraft records 300 million all-time sales as it gears up for 15th anniversary

Mojang Studios’ Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary next year, and in the past one-and-a-half decades, the title has pulled in some impressive numbers.

As announced during a recent Minecraft Live event, the game has sold over 300 million copies across all platforms, making it the most successful video game ever. In comparison, the number two spot goes to Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold over 185 million copies.

Other top-selling video games, in descending order, include Tetris (EA), Wii Sports, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Mario Kart 8 / Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. and Red Dead Redemption 2.

At the event, Mojang Studios announced several upcoming features for the game, updates for Minecraft Legends, a trial chamber mode that challenges players to survive waves of enemies and two new DLC packs based on Star Wars and Planet Earth.

“Together we’ve been crafting pickaxes (15 million of them!), discovering diamonds (6.7 million!), and slaying 15 million skeletons. Just recently we also crossed 300 million copies sold, a milestone no-one could have dreamed of when we were all building our first dirt houses!” reads Mojang Studios’ blog post about the event.

Minecraft was first released to the public in 2009 by Markus Persson, also known as Notch, who used the feedback from early players to improve the game and release alpha and beta versions in 2010 under his newly formed company, Mojang. In late 2010, Jens Bergesten took over as the lead designer of Minecraft, and in November 2011, the game was officially launched on iOS. Since then, Minecraft has expanded to multiple platforms and genres, including VR, education, and adventure.

Image credit: Minecraft

Source: Minecraft