Some Pixel 8 Pro users notice their text is turning pink

Some Pixel 8 Pro users have noticed an issue with the always-on display that causes text to look red, pink and yellow.

Some users on Reddit say the issue is not affecting the whole display, as they note it’s only on the side, top, or both sides, but that the middle is fine. On the other hand, some reports indicate this issue happens in low light or when the screen goes into a low refresh rate mode.

9to5Google reports this issue is happening to those running the stable software release and on the Android 14 QPR1 Beta.

It’s currently unclear if this is a hardware or software issue. For what it’s worth, MobileSyrup currently hasn’t encountered this problem with any of our Pixel 8 Pro devices. Google has yet to release an official statement about the issue.

Have you encountered this problem with your Pixel 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit, (2) Via: 9to5Google