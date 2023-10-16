Bell strips unlimited international texting from some plans

Bell has removed unlimited international texting from some of its plans.

The change applies to both mobility-only plans, as well as plans bundled with home services.

On the mobility-only side, unlimited international texting is only available on Canada-U.S.-Mexico plans at the time of writing. However, web archives through Wayback Machine show unlimited international texting was also available on the $85/120GB and $90/125GB options on September 20th.

Through bundled services, unlimited international texting is only available through the two Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan options. Before the weekend, the offering was part of all of Bell’s bundled service options, including the $55/120GB and $60/125GB options.

It’s unclear why Bell’s is removing the unlimited international texting option from its plans.