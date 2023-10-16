fbpx
Bell strips unlimited international texting from some plans

As recently as last week, the company offered unlimited international texting on all of its bundled mobile plans

Nida Zafar
Oct 16, 20233:22 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has removed unlimited international texting from some of its plans.

The change applies to both mobility-only plans, as well as plans bundled with home services.

On the mobility-only side, unlimited international texting is only available on Canada-U.S.-Mexico plans at the time of writing. However, web archives through Wayback Machine show unlimited international texting was also available on the $85/120GB and $90/125GB options on September 20th.

Through bundled services, unlimited international texting is only available through the two Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan options. Before the weekend, the offering was part of all of Bell’s bundled service options, including the $55/120GB and $60/125GB options.

It’s unclear why Bell’s is removing the unlimited international texting option from its plans.

