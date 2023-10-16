Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for up to 31 percent off

If you’re in the market for a new watch, Amazon Canada is currently selling the cellular versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 in 45mm for 31 percent off at $669, saving you $300. In addition, the 49mm model is 18 percent off for a savings of $200.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced sensors for health monitoring, including a temperature sensing function for insights into women’s health. It also includes blood oxygen monitoring, ECG capabilities, and sleep stage tracking.
Here are the deals:
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] w/Rugged Titanium Case & White Ocean Band for $899 (save $200)
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart watch w/Titanium Case & Blue/Grey Trail Loop for $899 (save $200)
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Titanium Case & Yellow/Beige Trail Loop for $899 (save $200)
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band for $699 (save $300)
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Titanium Case & Starlight Alpine Loop for $899 (save $200)
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Titanium Case & Yellow/Beige Trail Loop for $899 (save $200)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.