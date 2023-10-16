Apple working on retail system to update iPhones without opening the box

Few things suck more than opening a new piece of tech only to wait for it to download and install updates. However, Apple might soon resolve the issue for the iPhone thanks to a new device that can update phones without cracking the seal on retail packaging.

As detailed by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple’s new “proprietary pad-like device” will allow retail staff to update iPhones without taking them out of the box. Staff can place an iPhone box on the pad, and it will wirelessly turn on the iPhone, update its software, and then turn it back off. All of this can be done with a sealed box, which means when a customer receives the phone, it’s up to date and ready to go.

Apple plans to provide the new system before the end of next year.

Overall, the solution sounds great and hopefully is one that starts to spread to other electronics makers. Few people enjoy waiting for updates before they can enjoy a new device. Plus, some people don’t have access to fast internet at home, which can further extend the time spent waiting for updates to download.

The update issue has gotten to a point now where people are starting to open tech gifts ahead of time to install updates so that devices are ready to go when the recipient opens their gift.

It’s worth noting Apple’s new wireless update pad comes after a significant iOS 17 bug caused issues with data transfers between iPhones. The bug came alongside the release of the iPhone 15 line, causing problems for some people upgrading to the new phone. Apple pushed out iOS 17.0.2 to fix the problem, but some people didn’t know to update before setting up their new iPhone. Apple’s new wireless update pad could help prevent future issues like this by making sure important bug fixes are installed before customers even get their new iPhones.

Source: Power On Via: MacRumors