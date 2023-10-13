SaskTel’s infiNET service coming to Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown, Saskatchewan 

SaskTel’s infiNET service will soon be available in the Saskatchewan towns of Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown.

The telecom provider uses its fibre optic broadband network to power its infiNET service. It offers download speeds up to 940Mbps and the “fastest upload speeds” in the province, compared to cable internet providers, according to SaskTel’s website.

The company says select areas of the three towns will be “fibre-ready,” which refers to the task of prepping infrastructure for the new fibre attachment, by mid-November.

“Delivering unparalleled speed and reliability, fibre is a complete game changer when it comes to broadband connectivity and we’re thrilled to bring the power of the infiNET network to our customers in Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a press release.

The infiNET expansion is part of SaskTel’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, which aims to connect 110,000 residents and businesses in 130 rural communities.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel