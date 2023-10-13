fbpx
Rogers, Bell waive long-distance charges to Afghanistan, Gaza, the West Bank and Israel

The measures from both companies started on October 7th

Nida Zafar
Oct 13, 202311:14 AM EDT 0 comments
Bell and Rogers logos on smartphones.

Rogers and Bell are waiving charges associated with calls and messaging to Gaza, the West Bank and Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

Rogers was the first to announce the measure, taking to social media to share it’s waiving long-distance and SMS charges for Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers. The telecom provider said it will also rescind roaming charges for customers.

The company put a retroactive date on the measure to apply from October 7th to the 31st.

Bell announced its measures soon after. The company is waiving charges tied to long-distance calls from home phones and post-paid mobile plans, as well as SMS. Bell’s measures are also retroactive, lasting from October 7th to the 31st. Bell’s announcement doesn’t mention roaming charges.

Both companies have also announced similar measures for Afghanistan. The country was recently hit with deadly earthquakes, killing thousands.

Rogers announced it will waive long-distance and SMS charges for Rogers, Chatr, and Fido customers between October 7th and 17th. There was no word on roaming charges. The company also announced a $10,000 donation for relief efforts.

Bell is waiving long-distance calls from home phones and post-paid mobile plans. The same applies to SMS charges. The measure applies from October 7th to the 17th.

