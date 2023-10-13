26 new ringtones, notifications and alarms drop for all Pixel users

Thanks to a new update, users of Pixel phones can customize their notifications, ringtones and alarm sounds with 26 brand-new choices. This new collection is called ‘Gems,’ and the sounds have matching, fantastical names like ‘Opal Bell,’ ‘Dancing Rocks’ and ‘Amber Beats.’

In order to get access to the new sounds, ensure your Sounds app has gotten the latest update. It may have auto-updated for you, but, if you have trouble, look for it in the Google Play Store and ensure you have ‘version 3.1 (567492877).’

We presume that the name of the collection is meant to compliment the collection of default wallpapers for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, dubbed ‘Minerals.’ Luckily for Pixel users everywhere, though, these sounds aren’t exclusive to the new devices. Of course, some things are still meant only for lucky Pixel 8 owners, like the Pixel 8 Pro Camera Mode. Some people have found ways to install it on other Pixel generations anyway, though.

You can read our review of the Pixel 8 here, and our review of the Pixel 8 Pro here. We don’t know much about the Pixel 8a right now, but leaked renders have provided our first taste of what’s to come.

The new alarm sounds include:

Echo

Prism

Rituals

Sublime

Fusion

Aquamarine

Little Wonders

Crystalline

Dancing Rocks

The new notification sounds include:

Little Sunshine

Reveal

Glitz

Opal Bell

Occasion

Magic Wand

Swerve

Radiate

Mercury

The new ringtones include:

Cosmic Play

Sapphire

Amber Beats

Crimson Dreams

Ethereal Vibration

Enchanted

Mineral Chimez

Fracture

Via: 9to5Google