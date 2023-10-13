The Pixel 8 episode [SyrupCast 282]

On this episode of the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by MobileSyrup‘s Pixel 8 review team, Dean Daley and Jon Lamont.

Dean talks about his experience with the Pixel 8 Pro, including its updated camera features, temperature sensor and ‘Magic Editor,’ a new built-in AI-powered image editor. Then, Jon delves into the Pixel 8 and explains why it’s still the smartphone to buy this year for most Pixel users, before talking about the Pixel Watch 2, the smartwatch Google should have released last year.

