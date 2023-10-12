The Last of Us inspired this bakery to make a Clicker bread sculpture

Benicia, California’s One House Bakery, a creative bakery known for its bread sculptures, has unveiled its latest masterpiece: a Clicker from The Last of Us.

The bread sculpture not only resembles a clicker in its shape and size but also in its details, like its chipped and crooked teeth and fungal growth (via Nerdist).

The sculptor, Hannalee Pervan, said that she and her mom were huge fans of The Last of Us and were fascinated by the clickers and the cordyceps fungus. They decided to make a bread sculpture of a Clicker as a tribute to the show and the game.

“Our sculpture is made completely from bread dough!! My mom @catherinepervan and I fell in love with the show and were immediately obsessed by the beauty and the terror of the clickers and the cordyceps….and let’s be honest, we also fell in love with @pascalispunk [Pedro Pascal]. We have been working for months with dough on our creations and I hope we did the show proud!” reads a post on One House Bakery’s Instagram page.

Pervan named her creation Gus, or FunGus, as a pun on fungus.

The bread Clicker is on display at One House Bakery throughout October, as part of its Halloween decoration.

Source: @Onehousebakery Via: Nerdist