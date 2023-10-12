Some iPhones appear to be shutting off at night

Apple’s iPhones sometimes seem to be shutting off temporarily at night, according to reports on Reddit, 9to5Mac, MacRumors forums and more.

In the Reddit thread, users describe seeing a gap in their iPhone’s battery settings during the night, and in one case, a user’s iPhone turned back on just one minute before their alarm. The shutting down at night seems to be tied to iOS 17.0.3 and possibly the iPhone 15.

It’s also unclear if users’ iPhones are actually shutting down entirely or if this is just a glitch in the battery settings. With all of this in mind, one thing is for sure — it seems to be affecting a lot of users.

If you want to see this rather strange issue yourself, head to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Battery,’ and ‘Last 24 Hours.’ For the record, I don’t see any weird anomalies in my iPhone 15 Pro’s battery stats.

Source: Reddit, 9to5Mac, MacRumors