Privacy Commissioner’s office asks Canadians for feedback on new biometrics guidance

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada ( OPC ) is seeking comments on its proposed new guidance for how organizations handle biometric information.

The OPC published the existing guidance in 2011. But since then, fingerprinting, voice identification, facial recognition, and other technologies have changed.

“This field is growing at a rapid pace and we recognize the need for guidance to help organizations ensure that they use these technologies in a privacy protective way,” Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said.

The OPC has released two draft documents to provide comments on. The first deals with the privacy obligations organizations have when handling biometric data. The second addresses the way federal institutions handle personal information.

“From police use of facial recognition technology to a telecommunications company that did not obtain consent for its voiceprint authentication program, the use of biometrics is surfacing more frequently in our investigative work,” Dufresne said.

Interested parties, including members of the public, have until January 12th, 2024, to provide feedback.

Image credit: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada

Source: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada