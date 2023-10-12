Advocates call on Toronto’s leaders to address digital divide through ConnectTO

A coalition of advocacy groups is calling on Toronto’s government to expand its free Wi-Fi network through ConnectTO.

The City launched the program in early 2021. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, the program, in part, uses municipal resources to offer free internet services to residents.

According to the City’s website, free public Wi-Fi is available in 188 locations, a majority of them being community centers or public libraries.

One area of improvement the advocates, made up of Toronto ACORN, Progress Toronto and TTCriders, are seeking is throughout the TTC.

Rogers, Bell, Telus, and Québecor customers have access to network connectivity while travelling through specific tunnels and stations, a recent change that required the intervention of the federal government.

However, according to TTCriders, the move does little to address the digital divide in Toronto.

“Everyone should be able to connect in the TTC subway system, regardless of your income,” TTC riders member Sophia Chapman said in a press release. “Transit riders need Wi-Fi in subway tunnels because not everyone can afford to pay for a cellphone plan or enough data.”

Chapman further noted public access would make the TTC safer and more accessible.

The City’s Executive Committee, which is responsible for reviewing policies and programs pertaining to municipal matters, has recommended that Council approve measures that would start work to expand Toronto’s public Wi-Fi strategy.

One of the recommendations sees the Chief Technology Officer consult with the TTC, among others, “to develop a framework and options to optimize network digital infrastructure across City-owned and/or developed facilities.”

At the time of writing, the matter, part of the City’s 11th Council meeting set to last through October 13th, has yet to be discussed.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Toronto City Council