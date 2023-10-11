Where to stream the new Frasier series in Canada

After nearly 20 years, Dr. Frasier Crane is back.

The popular Cheers and Frasier character is getting a new series, simply titled Frasier, on October 12th, 2023. Kelsey Grammer is reprising the role in the revival, which sees Frasier return to Boston for a new chapter of his life.

The new Frasier was developed by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and co-stars Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception), Anders Keith (debut role), Winnipeg’s Jess Salgueiro (The Expanse) and Toks Olagundoye (Castle).

It’s worth noting that David Hyde Pierce (Niles) and Jane Leeves (Daphne) have not returned for the new series, while John Mahoney (Martin) passed away in 2018. That said, Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin reprise their roles of Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith and friend Roz, respectively.

Those interested in streaming Frasier (2023) in Canada can do so on Paramount+. The first two episodes premiere on October 12th, with one new episode dropping every subsequent Thursday.

All 11 seasons of the original series are also available on the service, as well as Bell’s Crave.

In Canada, a Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month.

Image credit: Paramount