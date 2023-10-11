The best storage drives and memory cards on sale for Prime Day

We’d never recommend paying full price for extra storage — there are always good deals to be found on external and internal drives and memory cards.

But even though you can usually find a good bargain at most Canadian retailers, today’s Prime Day deals on Samsung storage drives are just too good to pass up. Here are the best storage options on sale right now:

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD — 33% off

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD — 33% off

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD — 41% off

Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 128GB — 35% off

Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive — 37% off

Samsung BAR Plus 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive — 41% off

Samsung Electronics 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB — 38% off

Samsung 870 QVO-Series 2.5” SATA III Internal SSD 1TB — 42% off

Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 256GB — 49% off

Samsung 990 PRO w/Heatsink SSD 1TB — 49% off

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon