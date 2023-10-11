Samsung Galaxy S21 series to get October security patch

Samsung already released the October security patch for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23, but now it looks like the update is also coming to the S21 series.

According to the carriers’ update schedules, the update already hit Rogers and Fido customers last week. However, SamMobile says the update is now hitting all carriers in Canada and the U.S.

The update comes with fixes for several security vulnerabilities found in the Android and Samsung One UI.

Head to the Settings menu, then ‘Software Update’ and tap ‘Download and Install’ to download the new update.

Source: SamMobile