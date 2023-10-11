Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in October.

Extra

Alien Isolation (PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4/PS5)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Disco Elysium — The Final Cut (PS4/PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4/PS5)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4/PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4/PS5)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Röki (PS4/PS5)

It’s worth noting that Outlast 2 and Gotham Knights both hail from Montreal (Red Barrels and WB Games, respectively).

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks (online play, free monthly games and cloud storage).

Premium

Ape Escape Academy (PS4/PS5) — PSP game

IQ Final (PS4/PS5) — PS1 game

Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny (PS4/PS5) — PSP game

Tekken 6 (PS4/PS5) — PSP game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to including all of the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, full-game trials, cloud streaming and more. Later this month, PS5 game streaming will also be added as a Premium benefit.

Image credit: ZA/UM

Source: PlayStation