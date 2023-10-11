Details regarding two LAPD police officers fired for playing Pokémon Go on the clock revealed in dashcam footage

2016 and 2017’s phenomenon Pokémon Go attracted millions of players globally. The game was so big that many chose to ignore duties and responsibilities just to ‘catch ’em all.’

Such was the case with two Los Angeles Police officers who took their Pokemon Go obsessions too far and decided to neglect their responsibilities back in 2017. The incident, where the two officers were fired for playing the mobile game instead of responding to a robbery, was revealed to the public in 2022.

According to the court documents, the in-car recording proves the former officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, ignored the radio call and drove around to different locations for about 20 minutes to catch the virtual creatures.

Now, video of the incident obtained by 404 Media reveals that the two officers not only ignored an in-progress robbery but also rolled through a stop sign, drove the wrong way on a one-way road, sped over speed bumps and through residential areas just to catch a Snorlax and a Togetic.

“On their way to the Snorlax location, former Officer Mitchell alerted former Officer Lozano that ‘a Togetic just popped up,’” reads the court document. “Holy crap, man. This thing is fighting the crap out of me,” said one of the officers while trying to catch a Togetic.

Last year, in court, the two former officers filed a petition, arguing that the use of in-car camera footage as evidence against them was unfair and breached their privacy. The appeal was eventually rejected. You can read more about it here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 404 Media