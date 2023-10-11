Get Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro up to 33 percent off for Prime Day

Apple is offering significant discounts on its 2021 MacBook Pro as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ promotion.

The Cupertino, California-based company has the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro discounted in several specifications. Find the deals below:

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Silver – English: $2,519.20 (regularly $3,149)

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Silver – French: $2,519.20 (regularly $3,770.52)

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Space Grey – French: $2,719.20 (regularly $2,899.99)

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Max chip with 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Silver – English: $3,519.20 (regularly $3,899.99)

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Silver – English: $2,519.20 (regularly $3,770.52)

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Silver – English: $2,719.20 (regularly $3,295.58)

These deals end EOD Wednesday, October 11th. Find the promotion page here.

Learn more about the 2021 MacBook Pro here.

