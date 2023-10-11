Garmin wearables are up to 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day

Garmin is offering solid discounts on its wearables, including the Garmin Fenix 7S, Forerunner 945, Instinct Solar, and more, as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days.’

The offers mentioned below are live now and end later today, Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out the deals below:

Garmin epix Gen 2, Premium Active smartwatch, Health and Wellness Features, Touchscreen AMOLED Display, Adventure Watch with Advanced Features, Black Titanium: $899.96 (regularly $1,219.99)

Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical, Solar-powered Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Tactical Features, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Moss Green: $379.96 (regularly $629.99)

Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music, Black: $416.99 (regularly $509.47)

Garmin Forerunner 745, GPS Running Watch, Detailed Training Stats and On-Device Workouts, Essential Smartwatch Functions, Red: $349.96 (regularly $699.99)

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Rose Gold with Tan Band: $169.96 (regularly $265.51)

Garmin Instinct Solar, Solar-powered Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Graphite: $294.99 (regularly $359.99)

Garmin Fenix 7S Solar, Smaller Sized Adventure smartwatch, with Solar Charging Capabilities, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, Touchscreen, Health and Wellness Features, Slate Gray with Black Band: $749.96 (regularly $949.99)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch, Features Music, Body Energy Monitoring, Animated Workouts, Pulse Ox Sensors, Rose Gold with White Band, 40mm: $221.29 (regularly $269.99)

Image credit: Garmin