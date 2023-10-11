1st-Gen Pixel Watch sticking around with lower price, getting Watch 2 features

There’s been a lot of focus on the new Pixel Watch 2 over the last few days, but Google certainly hasn’t forgotten the original Pixel Watch. Not only will the 1st-Gen smartwatch stick around at a lower price, but it’s set to get a few features from the Pixel Watch 2, too.

On the Google Store website right now, the original Pixel Watch is available for $379.99 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model or $449.99 for the LTE model. For comparison, the Pixel Watch previously cost $449.99 and $529.99 for the Wi-Fi and LTE variants, respectively. That’s a $70 difference for the Wi-Fi model and an $80 discount for the LTE version.

That’s great news for anyone looking to pick up the older Pixel Watch. To be frank, the Pixel Watch 2 is better, but it also costs more (unless you score a free one with a Pixel 8 Pro pre-order).

Now, if you’ve already got a 1st-Gen Pixel Watch, I’d advise against upgrading to a Pixel Watch 2. For one, I don’t think the Watch 2 does enough to justify an upgrade. More than that, some of the Watch 2’s new features will come to the Pixel Watch.

According to the wearable comparison page on Google’s web store, the Pixel Watch 2’s auto workout mode is “coming soon” to the original Pixel Watch. The comparison page doesn’t note any other features coming to the 1st-Gen Watch, but it presumably will get Wear OS 4 and features connected to that too.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for more information about new features coming to the Pixel Watch.