AirPods Pro 2 get bug fixes under new Apple firmware release

Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2.

According to the company’s website, the update applies to both the USB-C charging case and the Lightning charging case. Both have the same build number of 6A303.

As 9to5Mac points out, both the USB-C and Lightning versions are now part of the same firmware version, which previously wasn’t the case with the USB-C version.

The update applies to “bug fixes and other improvements.”

For the Airpods to get the new firmware, users must ensure the Airpods are connected through Bluetooth on their phones.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac