The 5 best Prime Day discounts on Ring doorbells, cameras and alarms

Porch pirates, beware! Amazon’s annual Prime Day includes a raft of video doorbells, security cameras and alarms, all at discounts of up to 50 percent.

To help you be secure in your choice of front-door security, here are our top five picks from the sale:

For whole-home security: Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit

With a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, and a range extender, the Ring Alarm kit has everything you need to batten down a four-bedroom house.

For dark Canadian winters: Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

A motion-sensing light is a godsend when you’re fumbling for your keys past 5 p.m. in December, but the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is an even brighter idea with 1080p video monitoring, customizable motion zones, and two-way talk.

For everyday use: Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime

The original Ring Video Doorbell is a mainstay for a reason. It’s easy to install, and it lets you see, hear, and talk to anyone on your doorstep from anywhere you choose in crisp, 1080p video.

For next-level security: Ring Stick Up Cam

If you already have a Ring Doorbell and you’re looking for additional monitoring, the Ring Stickup Cam gives you the same security features anywhere else you choose.

For dark doorsteps: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

If Peter and Kate McCallister had the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus installed, Kevin might never have realized his penchant for booby traps. It has all the same video and two-way-chat features that we’ve come to expect from Ring, complemented by 2000 Lumen LED floodlights.

