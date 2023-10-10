Save $600 on the 2023 version of the 49-inch Odyssey G9

Samsung’s 2023 version of the 49-inch Odyssey G9 is currently on sale at Amazon as part of the e-commerce giant’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event.

The 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution OLED monitor, which is regularly available for $2,299.99, is currently listed for $1,699.99, marking a 26 percent discount.

The 2023 Odyssey G9 offers a 240Hz refresh rate with a proprietary Neo Quantum Processor Pro technology that constantly analyzes and optimizes frames on the screen for maximum quality.

It features a 1,800R curvature, which essentially wraps the monitor around your field of vision while 0.03 response time means there’s essentially no delay between your actions and what happens on the screen.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync for tear-free and stutter-free gaming. The Odyssey OLED G9 has a sleek metal frame and a slim design that fits any desk space. On the back of the monitor is the CoreSync and Core Lighting+ feature that uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive.

On the connectivity side, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Micro HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Hub. It also has two 5W speakers built-in.

Click here to learn more about the monitor or to purchase it for $1,699.99.

Image credit: Samsung