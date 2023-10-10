Samsung joins Google in RCS push

Following Google, Samsung is now urging Apple to join RCS, a messaging protocol that aims to replace the outdated SMS standard and offer a richer and more universal experience for users across different platforms.

In a new video shared on YouTube, Samsung says, “Green bubbles and blue bubbles want to be together. Help Apple #GetTheMessage.”

The video is a play on romance between two chat bubbles, one green and the other blue, who are separated by their incompatible messaging systems. The video is clearly a jab at Apple and its iMessage service which uses blue bubbles to indicate messages sent between iOS devices and green bubbles for messages sent via SMS to Android devices.

SMS messaging is considered an unsafe method of messaging since it can’t be end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, it does not support features such as read receipts, group chats, stickers, or reactions that are available on iMessage and other modern messaging apps.

Samsung has joined Google in urging Apple to adopt RCS. The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, has not shown any interest in adopting the protocol.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung