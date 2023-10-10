Razer’s massive Amazon ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ promotion is live now

Razer is offering a massive sale on its line of headphones, gaming peripherals and accessories as part of Amazon’s 2023 ‘Prime Big Deal Days.’

The deals are available now, and end on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out the gaming hardware maker’s promotions below:

Headphones

Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset: $75.99 (regularly $139.99)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: $54.99 (regularly $69.98)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset Quartz Pink: $54.99 (regularly $89.99)

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: $122.54 (regularly $249.99)

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, iOS) 2022 – Mercury White: $89.99 (regularly $134.99)

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, iOS) 2022 – Quartz Pink: $85.48 (regularly $120.99)

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series Xs, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Mobile Devices: $47.49 (regularly $74.99)

Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One: $85.49 (regularly $129.98)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: $204.90 (regularly $239.90)

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset w/Haptic Technology: $94.99 (regularly $159.99)

Gaming mice

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock: $109.99 (regularly $164.90)

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse: $74.99 (regularly $93.99)

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $119.99 (regularly $199.99)

Gaming keyboards

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard: $161.49 (regularly $249.99)

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard: $199.99 (regularly $329.99)

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: $134.99 (regularly $220.31)

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard: $161.49 (regularly $239.99)

Controllers and accessories

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series Xs, Xbox One, PC: $74.99 (regularly $139.99)

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 – White: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 – Black: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 – Purple: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 – Red: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S – Electric Volt: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S – Pulse Red: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S – Deep Pink: $33.99 (regularly $49.99)

Razer Limited Edition Sonic The Hedgehog Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One: $174.99 (regularly $249.99)

Everything else

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone for Streaming and Gaming on PC: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad: $79.99 (regularly $100.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Razer