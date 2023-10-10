fbpx
Big PS5 games like God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I on sale for Prime Day

Third-party titles like Elden Ring are also discounted

Bradly Shankar
Oct 10, 20233:15 PM EDT 0 comments
The Last of Us Part 1 Joel and Ellie in car

Several notable PlayStation 5 games are on sale on Amazon for Prime Day.

Highlights include God of War: RagnarökThe Last of Us Part I and Elden Ring. Read on for the highlights.

Prime Day runs from October 10th to 11th. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: PlayStation

