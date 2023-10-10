Pixel 8 Pro’s Pro Camera Mode is not exclusive anymore

With the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google announced that the top-of-the-line flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, would be getting an exclusive ‘Pro Mode’ for its cameras.

The Pro Mode essentially gives users more creative control over the Pixel 8 Pro’s cameras, including the option to change the shutter speed, ISO, 50-megapixel photos, zoom range and more.

While Google intended the Pro Mode to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, at least for the first few months, the Android community has already found a way to get the official Pixel 8 Pro Camera app on older Pixel devices.

pixel 8 pro "exclusive" pro mode running on a pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/QunFYuaezO — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) October 8, 2023

According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who was able to mod the app and force-enable it on older devices, found that it works on a Tensor chip Pixel, which means the app should work on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series (via Android Police).

“My impression of the entire feature is that it’s very well done. It gives a lot of control to the user with a tap, while still giving that “shoot and forget” experience when needed. There’s also the same excellent HDR+ processing as always, both in Pro and auto modes,” said Wojciechowska.

Wojciechowska also revealed details about the manual controls, such as the maximum shutter speed of 16 seconds on the Pixel 8 Pro and eight seconds on the 7 Pro without Night Sight, and the maximum ISO of 3200 on the 7 Pro.

There are, however, some limitations to the modded app. To use it on older Pixel devices, you need a rooted Pixel phone. Additionally, the Pro Mode only works for taking pictures, not for recording videos. Considering that the procedure to use the app on older Pixels requires rooting, Wojciechowska has chosen not to release the app’s APK publically.

Source: @Za_Raczke Via: AndroidPolice