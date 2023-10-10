Our 12 top Prime Day deals on sale right now

Prime Day comes but once a year, and it’s the perfect time to take advantage of deep discounts from the world’s largest retailer. To save you some time after a long weekend, here are our top picks from this year’s event.

Bose QuietComFort 45 Headphones

Buy today for 31 precent off

We’ve seen plenty of highly effective noise-cancelling cans come and go over the past few years, but the Bose QuietComFort 45s remain the industry standard for sound, comfort, and blissfully silence in a busy workspace.

UGreen Revodok USB C Hub

Buy today for 45 percent off

If you’re still frantically searching for more ports on your 2020 MacBook Pro, a USB C hub is really your only solution. The UGreen Revodok USB C Hub might be as generic as all the other options, but with 5 extra ports including HDMI, it elevates Apple’s least-loved design above the status of elegant paperweight.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)

Buy today for 11 percent off

Whether you’re splurging on yourself or doing some early holiday shopping for your tablet-cradling parents, Apple’s 5th Generation iPad Air delivers the goods. And when paired with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Pencil, it morphs into a productivity powerhouse.

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

Buy today for 37 percent off

Will it blend? With any model of Vitamix, the answer is an unqualified “yes.” It’s tough to drop this much coin on a countertop gadget — until you try one for yourself. And until you find one for 37 percent off.

Kindle Paperwhite

Buy today for 25 percent off

We all know we should be reading more, and a dedicated e-reader is the perfect way to assuage that pressure. And with its simple design, seamless page-turning, crystal-clear text, and the best backlight in the industry, the Kindle Paperwhite is still the best way to devour more books.

Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Buy today for up to 59 percent off

If porch piracy is a problem on your street, a video doorbell can be a great deterrent. And since it’s Amazon’s packages that are being swiped, it stands to reason that its Blink doorbells and security cams would be front-row-centre among its Prime Day deals.

LG 77-Inch G2 OLED TV

Buy today at 20 percent off

TV hunting can be daunting, with many brands and models boasting similar features. But with a sleek, decor-complementing design and a best-in-class dark-room viewing experience (is there any other way to watch a film?), LG’s G2 OLED is a no-brainer—especially if want to splurge on a 77-inch TV at 20 percent off

Beats Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Buy today for 32 percent off

The well-reviewed Beats Studio Buds set out to give Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods a run for their (considerable) money. And at 32 percent off, they’re kinda hard to … beat.

Apple Watch Ultra

But today for 18 percent off

If you’re still on the fence about smartwatches, try this experiment: every time you take your phone out of your pocket throughout the day, ask whether you could have accomplished the same task more easily by glancing at your wrist. With the feature-packed Apple Watch Ultra, the answer will be “yes” most of the time.

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive

Buy today at 33 percent off

Speedy data transfer, rugged construction, and a spacious two TB make LaCie’s Rugged Mini a standard among media pros. But at 33 percent off, it’s worth adding one to your amateur workflow.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop

Buy today at 21 percent off

There’s no shortage of gaming laptops on sale for Prime Day, but we like the ASUS ROG Strix G15 for its fast processing, great display, quick charge time, and 12-hour battery life.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000

Buy today at 20 percent off

Daily flossing is a life-changing hassle, but at least it’s silent compared to the diesel-volume chugga-chugga of most waterpiks. If you’re blasting your gums before bed, the whisper-quiet Philips Sonicare Power Flosser is just as life-altering.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Shutterstock