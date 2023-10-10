OnePlus 11 phone and accessories on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The OnePlus 11 and some of its accessories are currently on sale on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days.

Released earlier this year, the smartphone features Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 120Hz 2K AMOLED display and 3rd-Gen Hasselblad camera. You can learn more in our in-depth review.

If you’re interested in picking up the OnePlus 11, you can snag it on Amazon for $778.99 in Canada, down from its usual $999 price tag. On top of that, the following accessories are discounted:

Prime Big Deal Days run from October 10th-11th. All of the deals can be found here.