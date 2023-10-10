Leaked Pixel 8a renders reveal more rounded corners

Google’s newly revealed Pixel 8 and 8 Pro aren’t even on store shelves yet, and leakers have already moved on to the company’s forthcoming budget option, the Pixel 8a.

OnLeaks and Smartprix partnered to share renders of the Pixel 8a that, well, look exactly like you’d expect a Pixel to look. The familiar camera bar returns and the render shows a similar design to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with more rounded corners.

The Pixel 8a reportedly will be a bit smaller and slimmer than previous models but will still have a 6.1-inch display like before. Moreover, the renders show fairly thin bezels, a step up from the chunkier bezels on previous A-series Pixels. That said, we are looking at renders, so the real phone might differ. It will have two rear cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera.

While the renders are based on CAD drawings, the devices look very similar to pictures of a physical Pixel 8 model that leaked last month. The main difference between the two is the colour, with the renders in a pinkish hue and the physical model in blue.

Though we don’t know much else about the Pixel 8a right now, if Google follows the same pattern it has with past A-series phones, the 8a could shape up to be an excellent device. For example, Google typically uses the same chip in the A-series as its flagship phones, but the A-series costs considerably less. And with Google raising the price of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this year, that cost difference could be even more significant.

Images credit: OnLeaks, Smartprix

Source: OnLeaks, Smartprix Via: Engadget