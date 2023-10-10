Save big on iRobot’s robot vacuums and mops for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

iRobot is offering solid discounts on its robot vacuums and mops as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event.

Discounts amount to as much as 48 percent off on robot vacuums/robot mops, as well as replacement parts.

Check out the deals below:

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $599.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop: $399.99 (regularly $599.99)

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Robot Vacuum: $289.99 (regularly $559.99)

iRobot Roomba Authentic Replacement Parts – Roomba 800 and 900 Series Replenishment Kit (3 AeroForce Filters, 2 Spinning Side Brushes, and 1 Set of Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes): $34.99 (regularly $64.99)

iRobot 4632811 Authentic Replacement Parts-Braava Jet m Series Washable Multi-Pack, (1 Wet & 1 Dry Pad) Robot Mop Accessory, Gray: $22.99 (regularly $34.99)

Find all of iRobot’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ deals here.

Image credit: iRobot