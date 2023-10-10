Apple iPad Mini refresh tipped to still not include 120Hz display

Rumours continue to swirl regarding a refresh of Apple’s popular 6th-Gen iPad Mini tablet. The latest, courtesy of X (Twitter) user @Tech_Reve, suggests that the successor model will continue to ship with a 60Hz display.

iPad mini 7 still doesn’t have 120Hz, supposedly only the AP changed from iPad mini 6… I wonder if the jelly scrolling issue still exists? 🥲 I’m curious. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 10, 2023

For those unaware, higher refresh rate panels, such as those that are 120Hz, result in a more fluid experience as you interact with the device in question.

Fans have been crossing their fingers for a display with a faster refresh rate ever since reports of ‘jelly scrolling‘ surfaced for the current model. The issue, subtle as it may be, results in a perception of wobbly scrolling while using the tablet in its portrait orientation.

The current iPad Mini launched in 2021, and brought with it several hardware enhancements, bringing it in line with current iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Its compact size and support for USB-C and Apple Pencil 2 have proven to be a killer combo for lovers of miniature tablet computers.

With the recently launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models also lacking 120 Hz ‘ProMotion’ technology, it would be no surprise to see the non ‘Pro’ iPad models follow the status quo for Apple.

Source: @Tech_Reve Via: MacRumors