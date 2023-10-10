Anker’s 537 Power Bank is on sale for Prime Day

The Anker 537 Power Bank is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon.

The 64W portable charger is part of Amazon’s Prime Day lineup and is 31 percent off from the original $129.99 price tag.

The device comes with two USB-C ports, making it compatible with several devices, including Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup. It has a capacity of 24,000mAh, with is enough to charge a MacBook Pro fully.

It takes 3.5 hours to charge the device. According to the listing on Amazon, this is twice as fast compared to a standard portable charger.

The power bank comes with a travel pouch, welcome guide, and 18-month warranty.

Image credit: Anker