Select Amazon Fire TV Sticks are 50 percent off today

Ian Hardy
Oct 10, 20236:46 AM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular streaming sticks to the tune of 50 percent off today for its annual Prime Day.

Here are the deals you score:

Image credit: Amazon

