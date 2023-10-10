Select Amazon Fire TV Sticks are 50 percent off today

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular streaming sticks to the tune of 50 percent off today for its annual Prime Day.
Here are the deals you score:
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $29.99 (save 50%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $24.99 (save 50%)
