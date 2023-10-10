Acer Chromebooks, gaming laptops and more on sale for Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event

Acer is offering significant discounts on some of its most popular laptops, desktops and monitors as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event.

The deals are live now and end on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out some of the deals below:

Laptops for students, travellers and more

Acer Aspire 3, 17.3-inch HD+ Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics 8 RAM, 512GB SSD Windows 11: $599 (regularly $899.99)

Acer Aspire Vero, 15.6-inch FHD IPS, Intel Core i5-1155G7, 12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Win 11, Silver, Laptop, AV15-51-58SM: $699.99 (regularly $855.91)

Acer Aspire Spin 14.0-inch FHD IPS Touch Laptop, Intel Core i3-N305, ‎Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11: $599.99 (regularly $679.88)

Acer Swift 3 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1240P, ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)

Acer Swift X 14.5-inch WQXGA Laptop, Intel core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,699.99)

Acer Swift X 14-inch FHD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $999.99 (regularly $1,344.13)

Chromebooks for students and families and desktops

Acer Chromebook 314, 14-inch LCD Chromebook, Intel N4000 Celeron, UHD Graphics 600, 4 GB RAM, 32GB, ChromeOS: $199.99 (regularly $235.38)

Acer Chromebook 3, 14-inch Chromebook, MediaTek MT8183, Mali-G72 MP3, 4GB RAM, 64GB, Chrome OS Silver: $199.99 (regularly $329.99)

Acer Chromebook 311, 11.6-inch HD Chromebook, AMD A4-9120C, AMD Radeon R4, 4GB RAM, 32GB, ChromeOS: $179.99 (regularly $229.99)

Acer Aspire C27-1700-UA91 27-inch FHD All-in-One Computer, Intel Ci5-1235U, 16GB, 512GB SSD: $849.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Powerful laptops, desktops and monitors for gaming

Acer Nitro 17, 17.3-inch FHD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,649.99)

Acer N50-640-ER13 Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-12400F 8GB RAM 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Win 11: $849.99 (regularly $899.99)

Acer Nitro ED270R MBMIIPHX 27-inch FHD 1500R Curve PC Gaming Monitor (1920 x 1080), 165Hz, Black: $179.99 (regularly $279.99)

Acer Nitro XZ320Q XBMIIPX 31.5-inch 1500R Curved Full HD VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor with Adaptive-Sync Technology (1920 x 1080), 240Hz, Black: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.