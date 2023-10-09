Koodo launches three home internet plans starting at $65/month in select provinces

Koodo, owned by Telus, is expanding and offering home internet. It has recently launched new home internet plans in three provinces across the country.

Customers in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba can select from three unlimited internet plans. Starting at $65 per month when bundles with Koodo mobile services, customers can gain access to home internet with varying speeds.

Here are the three Koodo plans available:

Unlimited Internet 100: $65/month, featuring up to 100 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload speeds.

Unlimited Internet 500: $90/month, featuring up to 500 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload speeds.

Unlimited Internet 1 Gigabit: $100/month, featuring up to 1 Gbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds.

It’s worth noting that there are differences to the pricing and plans depends on the province. For instance, Manitoba pricing is slightly higher than Ontario. Additionally, Koodo provides an Unlimited Internet 300 with 300 Mbps in Manitoba instead of 500 Mbps.

Users in the aforementioned markets can now select their plans and sign up. Payment details and an activation date will be secured upon setting up the home internet services.

Each of the three Koodo plans supports Wi-Fi 6 equipment “for faster speeds on your devices.” The company also states that equipment will be sent directly to your home with “easy-to-read instructions on how to set it up. However, if a tech visit is required customers can confirm a visit aligns with the activation date.

Customers with existing Koodo services can save an extra $5 per month.

Source: Koodo Via: iPhone in Canada