Halo Infinite Season 5 brings new maps, game mode and explosive crystals

Halo Infinite‘s ‘Season 5 – Reckoning’ is set to drop on Wednesday, October 18th, and ahead of its release, I tried out its new maps and game mode as part of an early preview and liked what I saw.

Season 5: Reckoning brings a host of new features and content to the game, continuing the upward swing Halo Infinite has been on for the past few months. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

The new season will introduce two new maps to Halo Infinite, ‘Forbidden’ and ‘Prism,’ and each has its own unique theme and layout.

The former is a symmetrical map based around a rundown temple where power weapons play a huge role. It’s ideal for team-based game types like ‘Capture the Flag,’ ‘Team Slayer’ and the new ‘Extraction’ game mode.

On the other hand, Prism is an asymmetrical map located underground. It’s also called the ‘Needler Map’ by developer 343 Industries. The map is based on the moon Suban, where the ammo for the Needlers, blamite, is mined. Some crystals located on the map are explosive. When you shoot them, they’ll sometimes start glowing and release needle shards, which track nearby players. The map is filled with tunnels, caverns, mining equipment, and huge crystal formations that provide cover when needed.

Prism is a great map for close-quarters combat and objective-based modes like Oddball, King of the Hill and Extraction.

The new Extraction game mode, first seen in Halo 4, has been reimagined for Halo Infinite. In this game type, teams compete to plant and defend extraction devices at random locations on the map.

In each round, a neutral extraction site will appear somewhere on the map, and players will need to use specific devices to initiate the extraction process. Once planted, the device starts accumulating progress over time, but enemy players can contest the site, disrupt the process and plant their own devices. Teams score a point if they successfully complete the extraction. Once extracted, a site will disappear and reappear elsewhere on the map for the next point.

Additionally, later in Season 5, a new game mode called ‘Firefight King of the Hill’ will be released, offering a co-op wave-survival type mode where players would have to defend zones while fighting waves of enemies with randomized spawns. Players will be tasked with capturing five different hills that spawn randomly throughout the match.

Season 5: Reckoning will also bring some other features and content to the game, including Battle Pass XP for playing certain custom games through the custom games browser. Further, players who reach the Hero Rank will be awarded a new Infinite Mark VI Armor Kit, which, according to 343, is styled after Master Chief’s suit from Halo Infinite‘s campaign. There’s a lot more to come that 343 will share when the time is right.

Image credit: 343 Industries