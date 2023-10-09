Apple aiming to reduce size and weight for ‘Vision Pro 2’ headset

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset has yet to be released, the Cupertino company is already in the early stages of a successor. It’s being said that the next iteration of the mixed reality headset will look to make various improvements.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is reporting that Apple is focusing on reducing the size of ‘Vision Pro 2’. Another focal point of development is claimed to be scaling back on the weight of the headset. Plus, those in need of prescription lenses may be in luck as Apple is looking at ways to streamline that process.

Gurman claims that Vision Products Group’s development has moved onto the second-generation headset. As the initial product is nearing its release in the U.S., eye are now turned towards the future. Apparently, several options are on the table when it comes to a new device. This includes a possibile low-end, more affordable model and a high-end option. Regardless, Apple wants to ensure the new headset is more lightweight and comfortable.

Early impressions of Vision Pro were fairly positive. Though, users who got to test the headset did report that it was heavy. By reducing the footprint of the device and altering some of the components, it’s possible Apple could make Vision Pro 2 more comfortable. This would be crucial, especially if Apple wants to create a future where we all wear the headset for long periods of time.

Vision Pro also needs to cater to users who wear glasses. The first gen headset does support prescription lenses, purchasable via Zeiss. These lenses snap on using magnets. Gurman claims that Apple is hoping to alter this process. It’s since proven to be a difficult process not only producing thousands of different lens combinations but also maintaining stock ahead of launch. One possible solution is to ship Vision Pro 2 with prescription lenses preinstalled. Though, reselling the headset could prove difficult.

Apple supposedly has lots of time to iron out the logistics. The second generation Vision Pro is not expected until 2025 at the earliest. The first Vision Pro launches in the U.S. early 2024 for $3,499 (roughly $4,700 CAD). A Canadian launch is due in late 2024.

Souce: Power On Via: MacRumors