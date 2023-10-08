Watch the English Premier League in 4K with FuboTV

Earlier this year, FuboTV secured the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for the English Premiere League (EPL), the highest level of the English football league system, for the next three seasons, through 2024/2025.

I started using FuboTV to stream Premier League games this season, which began on August 11th and runs until May 19th, 2024, offering 380 EPL games. DAZN previously held the exclusive streaming rights to the Premier League in Canada.

FuboTV offers Canadians live and on-demand sports, shows and movies and is accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Android, iOS, Chromecast and on Mac/PCs.

Watch the Premier League on Fubo ⚽️ See every club, every match, all season long. — FuboCanada 🇨🇦 (@fuboTVCanada) August 7, 2023

The platform features several Premier League-related channels, including individual channels for “Fanzone,” “Premier League Previews,” Weekend Specials, “Team Talks,” “Fantasy Premier League,” an interview channel, a highlight channel and a channel that provides short explanations and analyses that looks into the performance of different football clubs.

Additionally, it has a dedicated 4K channel to stream high-quality games. Other than EPL, FuboTV also offers matches from other top leagues, including Serie A, Ligue 1, League Eredivisie, Canadian Premier League and more.

The service offers two subscription options, ‘Soccer’ and ‘Premium.’

The Soccer plan is available as Monthly, Quarterly and Annual plans. It offers 63 channels, including beIN Sports, CBC, Origin Sports Network, The Pet Collective and channels to watch Premier League games and access to 250 hours of cloud DVR to record and save games and shows. The Monthly Soccer plan offers the Premier League in Full HD, while the Quarterly and Annual Soccer plans provide the Premier League in 4K.

The Premium plan, on the other hand, features access to 83 channels, including Premier League in 4K, Global TV, HGTV, Disney Channel, Treehouse, Cartoon Network and more. Additionally, it offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR to save games and shows. It is also available in Monthly, Quarterly and Annual plans.

Both plans offer family sharing with three screens simultaneously, alongside a free trial.

FuboTV is the only way to watch the Premier League in Canada officially, let alone in 4K. This means you can enjoy every match’s stunning visuals and details on your compatible devices or smart TVs. Further, the cloud DVR feature is handy. My plan allows me to record 1,000 hours of content, so I can constantly re-watch an important game I might have missed.

However, I’ve had one major issue with the app. It isn’t available on my Hisense Google TV. My TV is not on Fubo’s list of supported devices, and when I try to download the app from Google PlayStore, it says, “This app isn’t available in your country.” The Google account associated with my Google TV has its location set to Canada, and so does my TV, so the app not being available for download was a big issue for me.

Casting directly from my phone or a laptop works seamlessly, so I don’t mind the app not being available to download on my TV as much.

If your device is on Fubo’s list of supported devices, the streamer is not only a great option for watching the EPL but also for keeping up with other sports and entertainment content. You can watch other sports, including football, basketball, hockey, golf, racing, boxing and MMA. You can also binge-watch your favourite shows and movies from channels like Paramount Network, Fubo Movies, W, History TV and more.

If you’re interested in trying out FuboTV for watching the Premier League, the streaming platform offers a five-day free trial.

The Soccer Monthly plan costs $24.99 per month, while the Premium Monthly plan costs $34.99 for the first five months and $39.99 thereafter.

The Soccer Quarterly plan costs $21.66 monthly but is billed as $64.99 quarterly. The Premium Quarterly plan, on the other hand, costs $34.99 per month but is billed as $104.98 every quarter.

The Soccer Annual plan costs $18.33 per month but is billed as $219.99 every year. The Premium Annual plan costs $31.67 per month but is billed as $379.99 annually.

Check out the plan tiers here.

If you’re signing up for FuboTV’s trial, you will need to enter a valid credit or debit card, but you will not be charged until your trial period ends. You can cancel your subscription before the trial period ends.

Image credit: Shutterstock