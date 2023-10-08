What Pixel 8 Pro feature are you most excited to try?

The Pixel 8 Pro offers several new features, including the ‘Magic Editor,’ ‘Video Boost,’ the Thermometer app, ‘Summarize,’ ‘Best Take’ and more.

All these features are pretty cool, but I’m most excited to try out the Magic Editor. Playing around with pictures and testing out all the editing options will be useful and fun.

Video Boost is another feature I think I’ll use a lot, and I’m interested in seeing how exactly Google improves the quality of videos. And finally, using AI to summarize a webpage seems like a very useful feature.

With this in mind, what Pixel 8 Pro feature are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.