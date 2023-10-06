The Jonas Brothers team up with Turo, list cars in Montreal and Vancouver

The famous Jonas Brothers pop trio are giving back to their Canadian fanbase, and doing so during the North American portion of their world tour.

The three brothers, Kevin, Nick, and Joe, are listing a selection of their personal vehicles on the popular car sharing service Turo, along with VIP concert tickets to boot.

“Fans who book a Jonas Brothers listed car will get the keys directly from Kevin, Nick, or Joe. Beyond the opportunity to meet one of them in-person and to hit the road in a special car hosted by them, fans will receive two VIP tickets to the concert, along with swag bags filled with Jonas Brothers memorabilia,” according to the press release.

For the upcoming November 11th concert in Vancouver, fans of the pop band can request to book either a Rivian R1T, a Tesla Model 3, or a Jeep Wrangler.

As for the December 1st concert in Montreal, the vehicle choice is between a Jeep Wrangler, a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Toyota Supra.

“Our Canadian fans always have a special place in our hearts, as we’ve filmed movies and recorded albums while stationed in Canada. That’s why we chose some of our favourite Turo vehicles for fans to experience alongside us on tour,” says the Jonas Brothers.

A single-day car booking will cost $300, and the booking request is expected to go live on October 12 at 1pm ET/10am PT.

If you’re a fan of the prolific trio, or simply have a thing for svelte vehicles, you can learn more about the experience on Turo’s information page.

Image credit: Jonas Brothers

Source: Turo