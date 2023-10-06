Public Mobile is offering discounts on several 5G plans

Public Mobile is offering discounts on several of its 5G plans, provided customers sign up for a three-month subscription.

The first is a $40/month option for 40GB of data if customers sign up for a 90-day subscription. Those deciding to pay the monthly option will see the price increase to $45/month.

The second option costs $50/month for a 90-day Canada-U.S. subscription. Those deciding to pay for the option monthly won’t be able to access the $15/month discount and pay the original price of $65.

This is a pretty good option, considering the Telus-owned company has upped the 5G data allotment to 60GB. Previously, the plan only came with 50GB of data.

On the 4G side, customers can access a 20GB plan for $34/month if they choose the 90-day option. Without the subscription, the plan costs $39/month.

All three of these plans have an Oct 9th expiration date.

Public Mobile is offering an additional discounted 5G plan that will cost $45/month for 50GB of data under a 90-day subscription. The plan typically has a $55/month price tag. However, like the other plans outlined above, this offer has no specified end date.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.