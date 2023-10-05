Northwestel brings fibre internet services to Tuktoyaktuk, NWT

Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, is now the most northern location in Canada to have access to in-community fibre technology.

The feat comes as Northwestel launches fibre internet services in the hamlet, giving residents access to speeds up to 50Mbps. Previously, speeds in the area were limited to 15Mbps.

The upgrades are part of the company’s Every Community Project, a plan to bring 10,000 homes in NWT and Yukon access to high-speed internet.

“We’re very proud to bring in-community fibre to the first Arctic Ocean community,” Curtis Shaw, the president of Northwestel, said in a press release. “Technology like this helps break down barriers to distance education, virtual health care and enables more participation in the global economy.”

Funding for the upgrades came from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) Broadband Fund. The fund stipulates Canadians should have access to an internet connection with at least 50Mbps download and 1oMbps speeds. Northwestel has also invested in the project.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Northwestel