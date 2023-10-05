HP’s Envy Move is an all-in-one that you can carry around your house

At its HP Imagine 2023 event the company revealed a new all-in-one PC that aims to pair the convenience of a laptop with the power of a desktop.

HP says the new all-in-one, called the Envy Move, is the world’s first “moveable all-in-one with a QHD display.” The Envy Move is a 23.8-inch all-in-one that weighs in at just 4kg (roughly 9lb), and comes with a handle and a built-in battery, allowing you to move it around your home with ease.

It includes a wireless keyboard with integrated trackpad and can be stored in a fabric pocket on the back of the device, in addition to a self-deploying kickstand.

The all-in-one offers four hours of battery life for complete cordless use, though it can also be used when plugged in, just like a laptop. According to HP, the Envy Move is designed to be your source of entertainment and productivity in any location within your home.

The Envy Move is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5 processors, and has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. The device features a 5-megapixel webcam with a privacy shutter, which can also detect when you leave the room and turn off the screen automatically. It features USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI video-in ports, so you can use it as a monitor for other devices.

The HP Envy costs $899.99 USD (roughly $1,235 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to HP regarding Envy Move’s Canadian pricing and availability.

Image credit: HP